Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.

"I don't tell this story for my own self service. I've been through it and people need help," a tearful Gaga shares. Gaga has previously worked with Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, on mental health initiatives.

The Duchess of Sussex pops in for a quick cameo, wearing a shirt that reads, "Raising the Future." Markle is already mom to 2-year-old son, Archie, and is currently pregnant with the couple's second child -- a baby girl.

"To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness," says Harry, who has been open about his own mental health journey following the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana. "In today's world more than ever, it's a sign of strength."

It seems that Diana's tragic death will be covered in the series as footage of a young Prince Harry walking behind her casket plays during one scene.

The Me You Can't See premieres May 21 on Apple TV+.