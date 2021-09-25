Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend Global Citizen Live to Promote COVID Vaccine Equality

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to speak out in favor of vaccine equity. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday. The couple, who arrived in New York City earlier this week, spoke out during the event, which was put on to support COVID vaccine access around the world. They serve as chairs for Global Citizen.

The two looked sophisticated, with Harry wearing a white button-up shirt with a black suit. Meghan opted for a white shirt dress with embellishments designed by Valentino. She paired the look with black heels and minimal jewelry. The two were all smiles as they shared their message with viewers.

Harry kicked things off by saying, "Look at all of us here!" before asking, "Are we prepared to do what is necessary to end this pandemic?"

Meghan added, "It is so good to be back here with all of you. Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. It is a lot and some people are just over it…There is so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to end their pandemic."

The two then shared statistics and information about the vaccine and how people can help to get it to the countries that need it.

Harry got people cheering when he called Meghan his wife, and then made a poignant statement. "My wife and I believe the way you're born should not dictate your ability to survive."

"Especially when the treatments exist to keep you safe," Meghan followed up.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Before taking the stage, the couple was spotted holding hands as they arrived to the location.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

In addition to the duke and duchess, celebrity presenters at the event included Amber Ruffin, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Bonang Matheba, Bridget Moynahan, Connie Britton, Deborra-Lee Furness, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Dikembe Mutombo, Katie Holmes, Nomzamo Mbatha, Padma Lakshmi, Rachel Brosnahan, Skip Marley and Tan France.

This isn't the first time the pair has publicly spoken out on this topic. Back in May, Harry attended VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World put on by Global Citizen, where he gave a speech on the same subject.

"This pandemic will not end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity," Harry said at the time. "The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world."

ET previously learned that Harry and Meghan did not travel to New York with their 2-year-old son, Archie, or their 3-month-old daughter, Lilibet. This is the couple's first public joint trip to New York together, and Meghan's first time back since her 2019 baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie.

On Thursday, the couple visited One World Trade Center, where they met with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.