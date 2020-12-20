Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Teams Up With José Andrés' World Central Kitchen

Archewell has a new partnership. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is partnering with Chef José Andrés's World Central Kitchen, the non-profit announced on Sunday.

World Central Kitchen helps to feed communities negatively impacted by natural disasters, and in this new partnership, Archewell will build four Community Relief Centers. These centers, located in regions around the world that are disproportionately impacted by hunger and food system challenges, will be activated as service kitchens during and after moments of crisis, and can be used as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or safe community gathering spots for families and kids during non-disaster times.

The first Community Relief Center is already being built in Dominica, which was devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, while there are plans to build a second in Puerto Rico, where Chef Andrés deployed a massive-scale food security response following Hurricane Maria. Locations for the third and fourth centers will be announced soon.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity," Meghan and Harry said in a statement on Sunday. "When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing -- and working tirelessly -- to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

"This year, I've seen many, many examples of neighbors supporting neighbors, of communities coming together to get through tough times. At our root, we believe in one another, in doing what's right for strangers as much as we do for our friends and family," Andrés said. "World Central Kitchen and I, we see a world that’s full of dignity, empathy, and humanity. We believe in the healing power of food, and we like to say wherever there's a fight so hungry people may eat, we will be there."

"We are more energized than ever to continue this vital work, and we're proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he added. "I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen."

Meghan and Harry announced the name of their foundation, Archewell, in April, and in October, a source told ET that they have hit the ground running. "The work is already underway. It’s already an operating organization," the source said.

