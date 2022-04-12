Meghan Markle Attending Invictus Games With Prince Harry in Netherlands

Meghan Markle is going to the 2022 Invictus Games! The Duchess of Sussex will make her return next to her husband, Prince Harry, during this year’s competition, ET can confirm. This year’s ceremony will be held in The Hauge, Netherlands and will run from April 16 to April 22.

The Invictus Games is a special event for the couple. The international sporting event gives wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women a chance to compete in various sporting activities and was founded by the Duke of Sussex.

During the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan and Harry made their public debut as a couple. The then-actress arrived hand-in-hand with her beau and watched the wheelchair tennis match. The couple were casual and showed little PDA during the match. Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, also attended the closing ceremony.

Meghan was on hand to support her husband the following year in Sydney, Australia. Making the occasion even more special, the Duchess was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Archie Harrison. There is no word if the pair’s children, 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet, will attend the games with them in the Netherlands this year.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

In preparation for the games, Harry has been brushing up on his Dutch language skills during a virtual session with members of the country’s team. Last week, the Duke dropped in on the U.K. team with a surprise video call from his California home.

Harry chatted with the athletes and offered support to them and their captain. "For a lot of you, you've already, as far as I'm concerned, you've already won gold by just getting to this point," the founder of the games told the team. "The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you."

The 2022 Invictus Games is the first time that the ceremony is being held since it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games were previously held in London, Orlando, Toronto and Sydney.

The 2023 Invictus Games are set to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.