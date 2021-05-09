Meghan Markle Marks Mother's Day With Donation to Help Unhoused Pregnant Women

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking this Mother's Day with a donation to help unhoused mothers and mothers-to-be. With their Archewell Foundation, the pair have donated diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to Harvest Home.

The organization revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, thanking Archewell and Procter & Gamble, and sharing a personal letter from Meghan.

"As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting," Meghan said. "These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

"Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own," she added. "When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents."

Meghan and Harry are parents to 2-year-old son Archie and have a baby girl on the way. The former Suits star opened up about her soon-to-be daughter in a video message that played during Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World benefit event on Saturday. Meghan and Harry co-chaired the event.

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward," Meghan said. "As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she continued. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and to set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you," Meghan concluded.

The Duchess of Sussex's necklace during the segment also caught fans attention. Meghan wore Awe Inspired's "Women Power Charm Necklace," which features a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist.

