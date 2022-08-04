Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Wishes from Royal Family Members

Happy Birthday to Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 on Thursday and is already receiving warm wishes from her in-laws in the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of a smiling Megan in a white hat and coat on Twitter, along with the message, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also posted, "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

Since Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, her relationship with the royals hasn't always been smooth. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in June that there had been a recent effort to mend fences within the family dynamic, particularly with the welcoming of Meghan and Harry's two young children.

Charles and Camilla had an emotional meeting with Archie, 3, and Lillibet, 1, earlier this summer amid Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was the first time Charles had seen Archie in some time and the very first time he met Lilli.

"I think a lot of people don't don't see Charles as a doting grandfather, but he absolutely is," Nicholl told ET. "He's spent more time in recent years with the Cambridge grandchildren and he's very, very keen to have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry's children."

According to Nicholl, Charles deeply treasures "these times with his grandchildren" and he is "quite sad that there aren't enough of them with Archie and Lilibet" since Harry and Meghan relocated to California in 2020.

"I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry," Nicholl said, adding that the private meeting was likely "very much the beginning" of his efforts and "paved the way for some more conciliatory talks."

"He loves his son but he wants to forgive his son for everything. He wants to repair that relationship and move on," Nicholl said. "A big part of that is him wanting to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren. It may mean a few more transatlantic trips, but he wants to enjoy this experience."

