Meghan Markle Requested This Song at Her and Prince Harry's Wedding Reception, Says Idris Elba

Idris Elba was taking requests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding reception! The actor, who DJed the couple's 2018 event, spilled the beans about one of the songs the Duchess of Sussex asked to be played on her big day.

Elba revealed on BBC's 1Xtra Rap Show that Dr. Dre's 1999 hit song, "Still D.R.E.," was "Meghan's choice," and all of the guests "went off" when it was played.

When asked about the song that got the royals on the dance floor, Elba said Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" was a crowd pleaser.

"They went off on that tune," Elba said.

Earlier this week, Elba also spoke about DJing Meghan and Harry's wedding reception during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Did you get paid for that?" Kimmel asked Elba.

"No, but it was my gift for my friends," Elba noted.

When asked if he played any songs by the group Queen to get Queen Elizabeth II on the dance floor, Elba said that it wasn't on the playlist.

"I played some Dr. Dre," he shared.

"Really? Was it censored, or were all the words in there?" Kimmel asked.

"Full fat!" Elba teased.

