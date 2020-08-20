Meghan Markle Says Exercising Your Right to Vote Is 'Being Part of a Legacy' in Empowering Talk

Meghan Markle has a message for voters ahead of the November election. The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote and participated in the United State of Women's virtual "Couch Party" titled "When All Women Vote" to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and encourage people to vote.

"When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as: We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us," Meghan expressed. "Because that is what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about. We're only 75 days away from Election Day and that is so very close, and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time."

Recognizing all the work that people around the nation are doing to share information on how to vote, as well as stop voter suppression, the former Suits star also touched on how there are still women in so many areas that are being marginalized.

"That is simply not OK," she stated. "It is all the more reason why we need each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand that this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilizing to have our voices heard."

Meghan Markle has appeared on a live zoom chat for the When All Women Vote event #CouchParty pic.twitter.com/JLhTnZJJXw — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) August 20, 2020

Meghan continued by sharing that we can and must ensure that all women have their voices heard.

"If we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem," she noted, adding that if people don't go out and vote, they are complicit. "If you're complacent, you're complicit."

She concluded by adding, "In the fraught moment that we find our nation, exercising your right to vote isn’t simply being part of a solution, it’s being part of a legacy."

The event -- which also featured When We All Vote board chair Valerie Jarrett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry and DJ Diamond Kuts -- celebrated the women of color "who have fought to make the promise of the 19th Amendment a reality for ALL women, and highlight the need to expand voting rights for marginalized communities."

Earlier this month, Meghan shared why she believes it's important to cast a ballot this fall.

“I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she shared with Marie Claire. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

"One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband [Prince Harry] and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,'" she continued. "This is why I vote."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.