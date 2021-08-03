Meghan Markle Shares Her One Regret in Joining the Royal Family in Oprah Interview

Her husband, Prince Harry, joined her for part of the interview, and Oprah wrapped things up by asking the couple if they had any regrets.

"No. I mean, no, I think we've done-- I'm really proud of us, you know?" Harry replied. "I'm so proud of my wife. Like, she safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean."

But Meghan did have one regret to share.

"I have one. My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected," she said of the Palace or the "Institution" as she referred to them throughout the interview. "I believed that. And I regret believing that because I think, had I really seen that that wasn't happening, I would have been able to do more. But I think I wasn't supposed to see it. I wasn't supposed to know."

Moving forward from the struggles in their lives, Meghan is very happy with where her family is today.

"We've actually not just survived but are thriving. You know, this-- I mean, this is miracles," she said of her current life. "Yeah, I think that all of those things that I was hoping for have happened, and this is in some ways just the beginning for us. You know, we've been through a lot. It's felt like a lifetime."