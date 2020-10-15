Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Daughter Liberty

Meghan McCain is on cloud nine after welcoming her baby girl. The View co-host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of her daughter, Liberty.

McCain, who welcomed Liberty with husband Ben Domenech on Sept. 28, was fresh faced and glowing in the pic, staring into the camera with a side smile as she held her daughter swaddled up and close to her chest. "Bliss," she captioned the snap, adding a black heart and Statue of Liberty emoji.

Fans and friends took to the comments, remarking on how stunning McCain looks as a new mom.

McCain shared in May that she and Domenech -- whom she married in November 2017 --- were going to keep details about her pregnancy private, in part due to negative comments she got online when her father, John McCain, died of cancer in August 2018.

"Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families [sic] privacy as much as is possible," she wrote on Instagram. "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

"A bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad's cancer fight," she added.

McCain has, however, shared bits and pieces of her pregnancy journey over the summer -- and it seems she might continue to do so with her little one. See more in the video below.