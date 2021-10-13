Meghan Trainor Says Having Double Toilets in the Bathroom Is the 'Best Thing About My House'

Meghan Trainor has no regrets about having two toilets installed next to each other in her home with husband Daryl Sabara. After the 27-year-old musician shared the news on a recent podcast, the story went viral, and Trainor opened up about it on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal. That's why I casually brought it up on a podcast," she said of the his and hers toilets. "But yeah, when we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you gotta pee and there were so many moments where I was like, 'Move! I've got to go.' So when we moved to this new house I was like, 'I have an extra toilet, can I just plop them next to each other?' And the plumber giggled, and I was like, 'I don't see why you're laughing. Just do it. Get it done.' And they did it and it's the best thing I ever did."

The new mom then showed a photo of the two toilets, one a square shape and the other more traditional.

"Mine's the fancy one on the right, it warms your butt," she said of the square-shaped one. "The other one on the left is right under the air conditioning, so that's his."

As for whether the story will cause Trainor to change up her home decor, the "Dear Future Husband" singer declared, "You expect me to change that? No! It's the best thing about my house. Now it's really famous."

Trainor first revealed her unique double toilet setup on the podcast, Why Won't You Date Me, last week.

At the time, she said, “And we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

Trainor later joked about Sabara's reaction to the story going viral in a new TikTok video of herself sitting on the toilet as Celine Dion's "All By Myself" plays.

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion

"POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other," she captioned the funny clip.