Meghan Trainor Says She's 'A Little Late This Month' as She Talks Wanting Twins

Meghan Trainor definitely wants more kids with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and it could be happening sooner than later.

The 27-year-old singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday, and she gushed about how much she loves being a mom to their 7-month old son, Riley. Trainor said she would love to have twins next.

"Two in one," she explained. "It sounds like a deal to me. I don't know, I want, like, three in one. I just want so many, but like, I don't want to be pregnant five times. I just want it to be in and out -- boom."

"But I can do it, I can handle it," she added when DeGeneres noted that twins are a lot of work. "I love being a mom."

When DeGeneres asked if Trainor wanted to have more kids right away or if she was going to wait, Trainor replied, "Well, we're a little late this month, so, who knows?"

As the audience cheered, Trainor said, "We're gonna try!"

Trainor and 29-year-old Sabara welcomed Riley in February. In June, the "All About That Bass" singer Instagrammed a sweet video of their son saying "I love you" to his excited parents.