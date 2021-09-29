Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' Daughter Files to Have 'Griffith' Removed from Her Name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter wants to drop "Griffith" from her name. On Monday, Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith legally filed in Los Angeles for her name to be changed to Stella Del Carmen Banderas, according to a copy of the docs obtained by ET.

The 25-year-old daughter of the actors, who was born in Marbella, Malaga, Spain, said in the docs that she wants to "shorten my name by removing the extra last name."

"As well, I typically do not use 'Griffith' when referring to myself or on documents," she said. "So, dropping the name would match my regular use."

Stella, a model, is the only child of Melanie and Antonio, who were married from 1996 to 2015. Melanie is also mom to Dakota Johnson, 31, and Alexander Bauer, 36, from previous relationships with Don Johnson and Steven Bauer, respectively.

Earlier this month, Melanie shared photos of Stella and Antonio on the red carpet at the San Sebastian Film Festival, captioning it, "father and daughter ♥️♥️♥️"

Shortly thereafter, Melanie posted a birthday tribute to her youngest child.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful, kind, intellectual, empathetic, lovely, amazing daughter," she gushed. "I love you with all of my heart sweet Stella!!"

