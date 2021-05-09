Melinda Gates Talks Parenting and 'Resilience' in Heartfelt Mother’s Day Post

Melinda Gates is reflecting on motherhood and what Mother's Day means to moms across the world. The philanthropist took to Twitter to celebrate the holiday with a sweet and timely message for other mothers.

Melinda shared a touching throwback photo showing her sitting in a field with her three children -- Phoebe, 18, Rory, 21 and Jennifer, 25 -- whom she shares with her estranged husband, Bill Gates.

"I love being their mother," Melinda, 56, captioned the cute photo. "Whatever Mother's Day means to you — a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience — I hope your day is a meaningful one."

The post comes less than a week after Melinda and Bill announced they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

I love being their mother. Whatever Mother's Day means to you—a day to celebrate a mom, honor a memory, or reflect on your own resilience—I hope your day is a meaningful one. pic.twitter.com/a85NFwFzcp — Melinda French Gates (@melindagates) May 9, 2021

Melinda officially filed for divorce in King County, Washington, on May 3, and in the court documents obtained by ET, she's not seeking spousal support from the Microsoft co-founder.

The court documents state that their "marriage is irretrievably broken," and in their joint statement announcing their split, 65-year-old Bill and 56-year-old Melinda also said they no longer believe they can "grow together as a couple."

Melinda's divorce petition states that she and Bill have a separation contract and that they're asking for the court to divide their debts and liabilities, real property and personal property according to the contract. Washington is also considered a community property state, so any assets acquired during the marriage are equally owned by both partners.

Just some of their assets include 242,000 acres of farmland and several multibillion-dollar properties -- most famously, their 66,000 square foot home in Washington called Xanadu 2.0 after Citizen Kane, which is worth well over $100 million.

Additionally, Bill transferred stock worth nearly $2.4 billion to his wife on the day they announced they were divorcing.

Forbes reports that Bill is worth $130.5 billion, making him the fourth richest person in the world. According to the outlet, if Bill and Melinda did decide to split the fortune equally, Melinda would be worth $65.25 billion.

For more on the split, see the video below.