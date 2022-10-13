Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep is going to be a grandma -- again! The famed actress' daughter, Grace Gummer, is expecting her first child with her husband, Mark Ronson, multiple outlets report. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

Grace, 36, debuted her baby bump on Wednesday when she stepped out for W Magazine's 50th Anniversary party in New York City.

In pics from the event, Grace's growing bump was on full display thanks to her monochromatic, formfitting dress and matching jacket. She posed alongside her 47-year-old husband, who sported a light suit and turtleneck to the event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Grace and Mark tied the knot in September 2021, three months after the musician confirmed his engagement to the actress. They were both previously married, Grace to Tay Strathairn in 2019, and Mark to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.

Grace is one of four children that Meryl shares with her husband, sculptor Don Gummer. They are also parents to Louisa, 31, Mamie, 39, and Henry, 42.

Grace and Mark's baby will be the fourth grandchild for Meryl and Don. Mamie welcomed a son in 2019, and Henry is dad to Ida, 2, and Quinn, five months.