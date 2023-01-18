Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and More to Co-Chair

The 2023 Met Gala is still months from now, but planning is certainly underway for the tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. The co-chairs for the spring fashion event were announced on Wednesday, and will be actress-writer Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, singer Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The dress code for the event has been announced as "in honor of Karl."

⁣@MichaelaCoel, #PenelopeCruz, @RogerFederer, @DuaLipa, and #AnnaWintour will serve as co-chairs for the next Costume Institute Benefit on Monday, May 1.⁣ pic.twitter.com/Vq2zwehBke — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) January 18, 2023

It was previously revealed that the theme for the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The announcement was made at Lagerfeld's photo studio in Paris, France, in September 2022. The designer and Chanel creative director died in 2019. He was 85.

In addition to the gala, the museum's upcoming exhibition will feature 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe and his own personal line, and will be accompanied by Lagerfeld's sketches.

The annual gala takes place on the first Monday in May and is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The exhibition will open to the public on May 5 and close July 16, 2023.