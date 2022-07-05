Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Starts Trending After Epic 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale

Stranger Things fans went wild for Eddie Munson's performance of Metallica's "Master Of Puppets," and the actor, Joseph Quinn, spoke exclusively to ET's Will Marfuggi about the reaction it received.

In the two-hour season 4 finale, Quinn's character put on an epic performance as a way to distract the deadly bats that were protecting the lair of evil villain Vecna, and shortly after it aired, the 1986 song started climbing music charts in both the U.S. and U.K.

On Monday, "Master Of Puppets" landed at number 12 on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart and number 26 on the music platform's Global Top 50. Quinn tells ET that the love from fans is "heartwarming" and "a completely overwhelming feeling."

As for how much of the performance was Quinn actually playing guitar, he says, "It's pretty much all of me."

"I was lucky that I kind of I've played guitar since I was quite young so I had kind of the foundations to take most of it," he explained. "It's great fun, you know, who wouldn't wanna kind of be a rock star for an afternoon or an evening?"

Quinn added that he was asked via text if he could play guitar, but it wasn't until the show was back from hiatus that he really grasped what he'd be doing. "I think it might be the only world where like a sequence like that kind of can exist and it not feel ridiculous," he said of the show. "I mean, obviously it is ridiculous, but it feels earned and it feels fun and it feels like the perfect crescendo to this kind of crazy sequence."

Quinn gushed that being a part of the Stranger Things cast has been "incredibly gratifying."

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo took to Instagram on Sunday revealing his 17-year-old son, Tye, helped provide additional guitar tracks for the episode.

"That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!" he wrote. "Stranger Things finale shredding it on “Master of Puppets” and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping! @tyetru @metallica @strangerthingstv #metallica #masterofpuppets #strangerthings #eddiemunson."

This isn't the first time the show has brought attention to great music. Earlier this year, Kate Bush's 1985 track, "Running Up That Hill," got major attention after playing in an episode.

The singer reacted to the resurgence of her track in a post on her website, saying she was "really moved."

"The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary [seasons] of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults," Bush wrote, referring to Matt and Ross Duffer, who created the Netflix series. "In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.