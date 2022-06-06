Michael B. Jordan Has a Guys' Night at NBA Game Following Breakup From Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan had a guys’ night out following his split from Lori Harvey. On Sunday, the Creed star was spotted sitting courtside during game two of the NBA finals -- at the Chase Center San Francisco, California -- as the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors.

Jordan kept it chill as he watched the game alongside friend and rapper Cordae. The 35-year-old actor cracked a slight smile as he was captured by the venue’s camera.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Michael B. Jordan made his first public appearance post-breakup at game two of the NBA championship series. He looked a little sad and unenthusiastic. He didn't mingle or take photos. Instead, he spent the night chilling with Cordae -- it was guys' night. He spoke with Bob Myers [Warriors general manager] and said hi to G-Eazy."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Black Panther star's outing comes after ET confirmed his split from Harvey.

"Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives," a source shared. "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."

The 25-year-old model has cleared her social media of the actor. Meanwhile, Jordan’s Instagram still has photos from March when they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Harvey and Jordan made their romance Instagram official in January 2021, and by November, the pair was celebrating their one-year anniversary by posting a series of sweet social media posts.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In December, Jordan shared how he “finally found what love was” and why he was comfortable being so public with his relationship.

"There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me."

He added, "Yeah. I'm happy."