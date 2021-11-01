Michael B. Jordan Is Ready for 'a Serious Relationship' With Lori Harvey, Source Says

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are in it for the long haul.

The two went public with their relationship on Instagram on Sunday after they first sparked romance rumors in November, when they were seen arriving at an Atlanta airport together just before Thanksgiving. A source tells ET that the two have actually been dating for more than four months, but have been friends for years.

According to the source, 33-year-old Jordan and 24-year-old Harvey "are really into each other" and have met each other's families. Harvey was adopted by Steve Harvey following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges.

"They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for awhile," the source says, noting that the actor has never gone public with a partner before.

The Creed star confirmed his relationship with Harvey by sharing Instagram photos of the two, tagging her as well as photographer Leo Volcy. The post has been liked more than 2.4 million times. As for Harvey, she also Instagrammed romantic Polaroids taken by Volcy, captioning the post with a heart emoji.

In November, Jordan was crowned the 2020 Sexiest Man Alive.