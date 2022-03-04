Michael Cera Is a Dad! 'Superbad' Alum Welcomes Baby (Exclusive)

Michael Cera is a dad! The 33-year-old actor's Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer, broke the news to ET's Rachel Smith on Friday during a joint interview in promotion of the show.

While talking about lessons for her own child, 2-year-old Gene, Schumer said, "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

While discussing life lessons for their children, Cera also told ET, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

ET has reached out to Cera's rep for comment.

Cera is notoriously private about his personal life. In 2018, it was reported that he married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, after he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger.

Meanwhile, Schumer recently got support from her famous friends and fellow parents after opening up about the struggles she faces as a mom.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," she wrote in an Instagram post last month. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!! ❤️🎀🤮😻🥒."

