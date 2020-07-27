Michael Kopech Filed for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan Weeks Before Pregnancy Announcement

Baseballer Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan. According to multiple reports, Kopech filed documents on June 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas.

The reports come just days after Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale, announced she was expecting her first child, a baby boy.

In the pregnancy announcement, Morgan made no mention of Kopech, who was earlier confirmed to be taking time off from playing for the White Sox this season due to “personal reasons.”

Morgan, 28, and Kopech, 24, got engaged at the Grand Canyon in July 2019 and tied the knot at the Historic Walton House near Miami in early January.

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, served as a bridesmaid at the ceremony, while co-stars including Skeet Ulrich and Drew Ray Tanner were also in attendance.

Morgan’s last post involving Kopech was a photo wishing him a happy birthday on May 1.

According to Morgan’s Instagram, she found out she was pregnant May 20.

"I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom," she gushed about her baby while sharing the gender reveal on Instagram. "It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly.”

Kopech previously dated Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter, Brielle Biermann, until March 2018. Morgan and Kopech began dating months after, with the actress sharing one of the first photos of her and the athlete in July 2018.

