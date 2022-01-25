Michael Madsen Recalls Final Text From Son Hudson: 'He Was Looking Towards His Future'

Michael Madsen is sharing the final text message he got from his son, Hudson, before his sudden death, telling the Los Angeles Times he's in "shock" because they had just spoken a few days ago and he was happy.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, the Reservoir Dogs star said, "My last text from him was 'I love you dad.'" Madsen added, "I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy."

Hudson, the godson of Quentin Tarantino, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to ET. Hudson was Madsen's eldest son with wife DeAnna Madsen, followed by brothers Kalvin and Luke. Madsen has two more sons -- Christian and Max -- with his ex-wife, Jeannine Bisignano.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," the Madsen family said in a statement issued to Metro. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you."

Madsen also told the L.A. Times that he "didn't see any signs of depression." The 64-year-old actor said he's "just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

According to the outlet, Hudson had just completed his first tour in the U.S. Army, where he was a sergeant stationed in Hawaii. Madsen told the L.A. Times he has asked for a full military investigation. The actor claimed "that officers and rank and file were shaming" Hudson for seeking therapy, and that forced him to stop treating his mental health issues, which Hudson had been keeping private.

Madsen said his late son "had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family."

"He was looking towards his future," the actor added, "so its [sic] mind blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

Hudson is survived by his wife, Carlie, whom he married in 2017.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).