Michael Strahan Calls Chris Harrison's Apology on 'GMA' a 'Surface Response'

"His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this," Strahan told his GMA co-hosts. "Obviously, he's a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words."

Harrison has faced criticism for comments he made during a Feb. 9 interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, encouraging people to offer her "grace," and speaking out against the "woke police."

After facing backlash for comments made during his interview with Lindsay, Harrison apologized for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism." Shortly thereafter, amid ongoing criticism from fans and contestants, Harrison released a second statement, sharing that he would be "stepping aside" from the franchise "for a period of time" and would not be hosting the "After the Final Rose" special this season.

In the GMA interview, Harrison said that "there is much more work to be done," something Strahan said he "could not agree more" with.

"It was a mistake," Harrison said on GMA. "I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

Looking at his interview with Lindsay now, Harrison said he's "saddened and shocked at how insensitive I was."

"I didn't speak from my heart and that is to say I stand against all forms of racism. I am deeply sorry," he said. "I'm sorry to Rachel Lindsay and I'm sorry to the Black community."

Since the controversy, Harrison said he's begun working with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, who's a race educator and strategist, as well as a faith leader.

"I made a mistake and I own that. Racism, oppression, these are big dynamic problems and they take serious work and I am committed to that work," he said. "Dr. Dyson often talks to me about counsel, not cancel. That is full accountability, understanding what you didn't understand. Owning that, learning from that, seeking counsel often in the community that you hurt, learning from them, listening, gaining experience, knowledge, and moving forward."

As for a potential return to the franchise, Harrison said, "I plan to be back and I want to be back."

EXCLUSIVE: “It was a mistake.” #TheBachelor host Chris Harrison apologizes for defending frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist social media posts, telling @michaelstrahan he is an “imperfect man” who is “committed to progress.” https://t.co/OfPBBzGd9s pic.twitter.com/0EgbKV99DV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2021

However, Bachelor contestant Serena Pitt told ET that she would "struggle" with Harrison hosting the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"I would need to see the changes that have been happening in his life, and the actions that he has taken, and will be continuing to take moving forward, to feel comfortable welcoming him into the Bachelorette season," she said.

Likewise, on Higher Learning, Lindsay's podcast with Van Lathan, she said that production of The Bachelorette should be put on hold until major changes within the franchise are made.

"You’re going to go another season, but you still have all of these issues. How have you fixed them coming into a new season? You really haven’t," she said. "I think that they need to take a beat, figure things out, regroup and then bring the product back to us in a way that we can all enjoy it like we used to."