Michelle Obama Applauds The Weeknd for Shining a 'Light' During Tough Times at 2021 BRIT Awards

Michelle Obama is applauding The Weeknd. The former first lady made a virtual appearance during the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, where she praised the singer for shining a "light" during tough times.

The Weeknd performed "Save Your Tears" during the telecast, dressed in an all-black outfit and singing and dancing in the rain. He was then presented with the International Male Solo Artist Award by Obama.

"He's made himself into one of the biggest names in music. His songs have been streamed billions of times around the world, and thankfully he found his way through that maze to the Super Bowl," she said before adding that he's "made his impact not just onstage and in our earbuds, he's also donated millions to causes like COVID relief and Black Lives Matters."

"He’s helped feed those displaced by violence in places like Ethiopia, he’s funded assistance for survivors of the explosion in Lebanon," she continued. "So let’s just say in a tough year, he’s provided a light that’s pretty blinding and given us all a reason to dance."

The Weeknd then accepted his award, thanking his U.K. fans and sending a message to his "people in Ethiopia who are suffering." In April, the artist donated $1 million to hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia.

"You are deep in my heart. For everyone watching, please help where you can," he concluded.

The Weeknd's appearance comes after he slammed the GRAMMYs. Even though his hit single, "Blinding Lights," spent 40 weeks in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart and his album topped the chart in its first week, he received zero nominations for the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards.

"The GRAMMYs remain corrupt," he tweeted in November. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

He later said in a statement to The New York Times that he would boycott the GRAMMYs and no longer allow his label to submit his music to them.

Fans will next see The Weeknd take the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.