Michelle Obama Jokes Her Daughters Have Gotten 'Sick' of Her and Barack Obama During Quarantine

Just like many families in quarantine, Michelle Obama has had her fair share of ups and downs. The former first lady made an appearance on Conan on Wednesday, where she joked with host Conan O'Brien about the many stages of quarantine with herself, husband Barack Obama and their daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

Michelle began by explaining that the Obama household has had "phases of COVID," and in the beginning, they were "all excited to be together."

"We were being all organized and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work -- the girls were still in classes in the spring, and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings," she elaborated. "And we would have these activities -- we would have cocktails, and then we would work on puzzles, and play games."

"Barack taught the girls how to play Spades. We actually had some organized things, like we had an art exhibit day, where we all went off and did like water color paintings and then we showed it," she continued, noting that this was in the "early stages" of quarantine.

And then, everything changed. As the weather started getting warmer, Michelle shared that her kids "got a little sick of us."

"Which was fine, 'cause we were pretty much sick of them," she admitted with a laugh. "And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around ... that was good, 'cause it helped us break it up."

Now that school has begun, her daughters are taking Zoom classes and officially are "no longer thrilled about being with us."

As for how Michelle and Barack's marriage has survived quarantine, the Becoming author joked that her husband has had "limited time to get on my nerves" since he's been busy finishing up his upcoming book.

"He's sort of gotten on my nerves because I haven't seen him enough," she quipped, adding, "He can't win."

Conan previously joined Michelle on an episode of her Michelle Obama Podcast, where they discussed their relationships and what makes their marriages work.

The talk show host explained that he felt that most men reach the point when they are emotionally and intellectually ready for marriage later in life. This was the case when it came to himself and his wife, Liza Powell, whom he married in 2002 at the age of 39.

"The same is true for me," Michelle reflected. "I think, a man's inclination to wait and to kind of go out there and search and get himself ready, I think is a good instinct that more young women should think about."

She went on to say that she's always felt it would be good for people to approach picking a romantic partner "like you would picking your basketball team."

"If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner," she continued, adding, "You want LeBron, you know?"

