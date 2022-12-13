Michelle Obama Reacts to Video of Fan Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'

Michelle Obama has finally seen the October video that went viral, after cameras captured a woman shouting Barack Obama is "fine as a motherf***er" while he was on the campaign trail.

During her Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former First Lady was shown the MSNBC video of the 44th President of the United States in Detroit, where he was in the middle of admitting why going on the campaign trail was harder than it used to "because I'm older and grayer."

"You as fine as a motherf***er," a woman then shouted in video taken Oct. 29. The crowd erupted, and Michelle couldn't help but let out a big laugh, too. Meanwhile, Barack is then shown asking the crowd if they heard what the woman said. On cue, she repeats the phrase, prompting Obama to speak into the mic and say, "She said I was still fine."

The former president also said he wasn't going to tell Michelle what the woman shouted but that she "does agree."

Michelle admitted she hadn't seen the video either, but she had heard about it. But the bit didn't end there.

"I heard about it. He came home and that was the first thing he said," Michelle added. "I was like, 'How did it go? [He said] 'Somebody said I was fine.' I was like, 'Oh, really. That's so sweet.'"

Michelle, who is currently on tour promoting her The Light We Carry, also recalled her first trip to Hawaii when she was first dating Barack early in her career as a lawyer. She said she was excited about leaving Chicago in the winter and excited about chugging a mai tai or two while enjoying a picturesque sunset.

But the Becoming author said the trip consisted mainly of sitting around Barack's grandparent's apartment, playing board games and watching 60 Minutes. At the time, Michelle said she didn't see that Barack was trying to show her he's a family man, and it's a quality she admits she admired later in their relationship than when they first started dating.

Back in November, Michelle paid tribute to Barack while opening up about her marriage to the love of her life.

"As an adult, I’ve lived in a number of places, but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve only ever had one real home. My home is my family. My home is Barack," Michelle wrote in a sweet Instagram post. "But here’s the thing—our marriage has never been perfectly 50-50. One of us is always needing more or giving more. We have to be willing to listen to each other, honestly and without defensiveness. Only then, can we evolve together."