Michelle Obama Shares Never-Before-Seen Pic From Her and Barack's Wedding

Michelle Obama is throwing it back to her and Barack Obama's wedding! The 56-year-old former first lady took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet snap from her and the former president's 1992 nuptials.

In the adorable shot, the then-newlyweds pose for the camera with frosting from their wedding cake on both of their noses. In the caption, Michelle discussed her marriage-focused episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, for which she had comedian Conan O'Brien as a guest.

"Last week on The #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan and I reflected on our marriages. This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities -- bringing us so much joy, meaning, and support every single day," she wrote. "But one thing is for sure: It also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That’s one thing I’ve learned."

She then encouraged her followers to share the things they've learned about marriage and themselves in the comments section.

On the podcast episode, Michelle -- who shares Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, with Barack -- admitted that marriage is "a struggle or everyone."

"People aren't perfect. Marriage is hard. It's a struggle for everyone. But, the question you have to ask is do you want to spend this life with somebody? Do you want to build something with someone?" she said. "And there's no magic way to make that happen."

As for how to pick the right mate before tying the knot, Michelle compared the process to choosing players for a basketball team.

"If you're looking at a team, the people you want to win with, then number one you want everybody on your team to be strong. You don't want any weak links. You don't want somebody that you can dominate. You don't want somebody who's kind of a loser, right?" she said. "And also, if you're on a team, you've got to be able to do everything, especially in basketball, it's like, you would never pick somebody that says, 'I only dribble. I don't shoot, I don't defend, I just dribble.'"

"If we looked at marriage as a real team, you want your teammate to be a winner," she continued. "You want LeBron [James], you know?"

