Michelle Young Joins Becca Kufrin as 'Bachelor Happy Hour' Podcast Host

"Having found love on The Bachelorette, I’m excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation," Michelle said. “I can’t wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!"

Becca served as the Bachelorette in season 14 and Michelle took on the leading role four seasons later. While Becca split with her final pick, Garrett Yrigoyen, in 2020, she's currently in a relationship with Bachelor Nation star Thomas Jacobs. Michelle, meanwhile, is engaged to Nayte Olukoya, who popped the question on her season.

Michelle's first episode will be released March 22, and feature an update on the teacher's life since celebrating her happy ending on The Bachelorette.

From there on out, every Tuesday, Becca and Michelle will host conversations with current and alumni cast members, dole out relationship advice, share exclusive Bachelor Nation material and reveal first-hand details fans simply won’t hear anywhere else.

Bachelor Happy Hour is one of three official podcasts from The Bachelor franchise, including Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth, and Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation, hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

