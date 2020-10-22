Mickey Guyton Performs Heartfelt Anthem 'Heaven Down Here' at 2020 CMT Awards

Mickey Guyton is continuing to share powerful messages! The 37-year-old pregnant country music star took to the stage at the 2020 CMT Awards on Wednesday night to perform her moving single, "Heaven Down Here."

Radiantly shimmering in a plunging, glittery long-sleeved gown, the singer performed in an outdoor setting surrounded by trees, vehicles and with her band behind her on a circular stage.

"I am proud to introduce an artist bringing a little heaven to CMT. The incredible Mickey Guyton," fellow songstress Ingrid Andress said, introducing the musician.

Guyton released "Heaven Down Here" this past summer following months of quarantine from the coronavirus pandemic and calls for racial justice across the country through the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was not Guyton's first impactful performance during this time. Last month, the rising country music star performed her song, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"That phrase, 'You see it, you can be it' really rings true, and I just -- standing here for other women of color, it means the world to me," Guyton told ET following the show. "That's why I'm here."

She also opened up about joining the other strong female voices in country music.

"Women are so important, our voices matter, we matter, we are essential to life, and sometimes it doesn't always feel like that," Guyton said.

The importance of women in country music was reflected earlier in the show, when Guyton introduced Andress to the stage to perform.

"CMT has always been an advocate for new artists and a true champion for women in country music,” Guyton said. "This year, they launched Equal Play to help level the playing field. For the next two hours, you will see men and women equally represented on this stage. First up, the amazing Ingrid Andress.”

