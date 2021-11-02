Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Talks 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination and Losing 15 Pounds on the Show (Exclusive)

The pair was cut in an elimination that saw all nine remaining couples compete for extra points in a series of relay dance-offs. After all the pairs performed their individual numbers and in the relay rounds, host Tyra Banks revealed the celebs who were in the bottom two. It came down to Mizanin and Carson, and JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

The judges made the unanimous decision to save Siwa and Johnson, sending Mizanin and Carson home.

After Banks revealed their fate, a disappointed Mizanin smiled and thanked the crowd for the opportunity to compete on the series, before he and Carson exited the stage.

The elimination came after the pair received eights across the board for their Foxtrot to Queen's hit track, "Radio Ga Ga." The couple earned a score of 32, tying them for last place with Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

And after going head-to-head with Shumpert and Karagach and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke for a chance to increase their odds in their Jive relay round, Mizanin and Carson were given no extra points, leaving them with the lowest score of the night.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Mizanin and Carson after Monday's show, where they talked about their exit from DWTS. Mizanin said "the writing was on the wall" after he and Carson saw Siwa and Johnson in the bottom two alongside them.

"Honestly, I don't have any ill feelings. This is a competition," the 41-year-old WWE star said. "I put my best out there. I had the best choreographer. She was creative. She helped me get to where I needed to be. And to be honest, I felt like I did a great job. I didn't feel like I fell on my face. I thought I represented myself, as well as my family, as well as everyone, the best I possibly could've."

Carson, however, said their elimination did come as a surprise to her.

"I honestly don't know," she said of the reason they got eliminated from the series. "Mike is the most hard working person I've worked with. Honestly, he gives it 110 percent, anything that he does, and this competition was no different. He did fantastic. I'm so sad it got cut short."

Mizanin added that he does not consider his elimination a failure, but instead an opportunity to learn that much more about himself. "I gave my best, most mentally, physically, emotionally, mentally -- I gave everything I have, and it wasn't enough. And that's fine. All my failures in life have taught me more than any of my successes. And I don't consider this a failure, I consider it maybe a minor setback to where I learned a lot about myself. And that's what I take away from this."

In addition to his mental transformation, Mizanin also underwent a physical change. "I lost 15 pounds doing this. I've already got WWE calling me, saying, 'We can't wait to have you on Monday Night Raw,'" he shared. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I am not in shape right now. I have to gain weight. I need it. I'm like 200 pounds right now, I’m starting to get a dancer shape."

And while he's not mad that JoJo beat him on the dance floor, he'll be ready if she ever wants to join him in the ring. "Let's go, JoJo. Let's go all day," he quickly answered on who he'd want on WWE. "She beat me once on the dance floor but JoJo is ready."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.