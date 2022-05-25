Mila Kunis 'Couldn't Stop Crying' on the Day 'That '70s Show' Ended

It's been more than 15 years since That '70s Show ended, but Mila Kunis can still recall exactly how she felt saying goodbye to the series after eight seasons. The 38-year-old actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and opened up about the bittersweet feelings she had back in 2006.

DeGeneres -- whose daytime talk show is ending this week after 19 seasons -- wasted no time asking Kunis if she remembered how she felt when the show was wrapping. "It sucked," Kunis said. "The truth is, it's bittersweet."

"You get to a point where you're like, it's time," she added. "But on the day, I couldn't stop crying. I literally reverted to being a little kid and I just wanted someone to hold me."

Kunis was only 14 when she started filming the show where she met her future husband, Ashton Kutcher. However, it wasn't until years after the show ended that they actually started dating before ultimately getting married. The Bad Moms actress went on to share with DeGeneres how so much of her life was a part of That '70s Show.

"I went through puberty and high school and kissing, like everything," Kunis explained.

While the original show hasn't filmed in 16 years, Kunis, Kutcher and their co-stars Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) are all set to revisit their characters in Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show, which will follow a similar story as the original, but this time taking place in 1995 with the main focus being Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna.

Another familiar face returning to the show is Tommy Chong, who starred as Leo.

"They gave me a call and I did my part,” Chong said during an interview on The Dark Mark Show podcast earlier this week. “They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a sh*t to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.”