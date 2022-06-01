Miles Teller's Grandma Campaigns for Him to Be the Next James Bond

Miles Teller's grandma wants him to be the next James Bond! Leona Flowers recently took to Twitter to campaign for the 35-year-old actor to step into Daniel Craig's shoes as the next 007.

"They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for - talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool," she tweeted. "He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?"

After Flowers tweeted her suggestion, she continued to post on the social media site to address concerns about her idea and express her love for her grandson.

After some people questioned whether or not Teller could pull off a British accent, Flowers assured them, "He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great."

On top of that, Flowers wrote, "Miles is very proud of his genetic connection to the British Isles."

"I think our English friends would welcome him as 007," she added in a follow up tweet. "The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate."

As coverage of Flowers' campaign began, the proud grandma tweeted, "I'm overwhelmed by the attention my Grandma thoughts have brought me," adding that Teller has "always been so loving to me."

Teller's grandma's tweets come after Craig wrapped his tenure as James Bond in the 2021 flick No Time to Die. Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise's producers, recently said that the task of finding the next actor to inhabit the role has yet to begin "because it’s a reinvention of Bond," Deadline reported.

"Nobody’s in the running," she said. "We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

While Teller and his grandma await possible Bond casting, the actor is busier than ever, having just appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and Spiderhead.

"It's been awesome, man," Teller told ET's Matt Cohen of his recent success. "I've never really experienced something like this in my life... It's a really good feeling."