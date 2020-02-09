Miley Cyrus Belts Out Impressive Eagles Cover in Honor of Late Grandmother

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to her late grandmother, Loretta Finley, in a beautiful way.

While appearing on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Tuesday, the singer revealed she's been listening to music from the Eagles "on repeat" ever since her grandmother, whom she referred to as "Mammie," died last month.

"We've had the Eagles on repeat because that was my Mammie's favorite record," Cyrus, 27, shared. "She loved the Eagles."

"'Take It to the Limit' is a song that my mom [Tish] and her mom sang in the car every day on the way to school," Cyrus added, before belting out her own cover of the iconic track from 1975. "The Eagles have been a big inspiration for me and it's about giving that respect to the people that have passed down music that made us who we are."

Listen to Cyrus' impressive rendition of "Take It to the Limit" below:

Take It To The Limit- Dedicated to my Mammie... The Eagles were my Mammies favorite band.... and my mama grew up singing this song on drives in the car w her mom! This is in honor of my grandma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ywTjFbVSoW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 2, 2020

Cyrus revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post on Aug. 22 that her beloved Mammie had died. "Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change," she captioned a photo of the two together. "You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine."

"Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted," she continued. "I will miss you for the rest of my life.... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated."

