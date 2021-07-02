Miley Cyrus Kicks Off 2021 Super Bowl With 'TikTok Tailgate' Performance for Healthcare Workers

It's a party in Tampa, Florida, as Miley Cyrus is kicking off Super Bowl LV!

Ahead of the NFL championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer officially got the pre-game party started by performing at "TikTok Tailgate." The show was specifically put on for the vaccinated healthcare workers who were invited to the game by the NFL as a thank you for all their efforts in battling COVID-19 over the past year.

Cyrus hit the stage in a black-and-purple leather cheerleading costume, belting out Toni Basil's "Hey Mickey" (which she changed to "Hey Miley"). She then transitioned into a rendition of her and Dua Lipa's song, "Prisoner."

"Thank you so much! Welcome to the TikTok Tailgate everybody. This is my first show in about a year, and I couldn't imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes," Cyrus addressed the crowd. "We are so appreciative of you and all your diligence. And for that, we're going to rock hard!"

With that, Billy Idol appeared to sing "Night Crawling" and "White Wedding." Cyrus also sang Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole," and dedicated her song, "High" to the healthcare workers in the crowd.

Cyrus announced back in January that she would be in Tampa for Super Bowl weekend. "SUPER BOWL LV!!! 💗 🏈 I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"

A few weeks later, Cyrus gave fans a sneak peek look at how she was preparing for the performance. The singer posted a video of herself running on a treadmill while belting out Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl."

"#SBLV PREP ☠️," she captioned it. "ANGELS LIKE YOU CAN’T FLY WITH REBEL GIRLS LIKE ME. 😈👼"

"MILEY: FOR THE WIN!" she captioned another post, which showed her showing off her fit figure in a cheerleader-inspired costume.

