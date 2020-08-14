Miley Cyrus Reveals She Lied to Liam Hemsworth About When She Lost Her Virginity

Miley Cyrus ended up marrying "the guy" she lost her virginity to. The 27-year-old musician opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about when she first went "all the way" and why she lied about it.

"I was 16. It wasn't Nick Jonas," she quipped of her Disney Channel ex. "But I ended up marrying the guy, so that's pretty crazy."

Cyrus is, of course, is referring to her ex, Liam Hemsworth. The pair met on the set of the romance movie, The Last Song, but the "Wrecking Ball" singer didn't come clean about losing her virginity to Hemsworth at that time.

"I lied and said that he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser," she revealed. "He said, 'Oh, who have you had sex with,' and I couldn't think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before."

The lie ended up coming back to haunt the singer when the couple's mutual friend got involved.

"[Hemsworth's] friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, 'Oh now my friend is marrying someone you've hooked up with?'" she said. "So then when I was like 24 I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years."

Cyrus and Hemsworth were engaged from 2012 to 2013 and split for several years. They rekindled their romance in 2016 before tying the knot in 2018. They split less than a year later. Cyrus has gone on to have romances with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson.

"I usually end up complaining that they're boring, but that's what I need. I need boring," Cyrus said of her romantic partners on the podcast. "I need an anchor. I need a weight."

ET recently learned that Cyrus and Simpson split weeks ago, though the reason for the breakup is unknown.