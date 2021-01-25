Miley Cyrus to Perform for Healthcare Workers at Super Bowl Pre-Show 'TikTok Tailgate'

Miley Cyrus is giving back. The pop superstar is headlining a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held specifically for frontline health care workers.

Cyrus took to Instagram to share that she would be performing as part of the TikTok Tailgate event, which will go down before kick off at the big game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! 💗 🏈 I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!!" Cyrus posted. "I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"

The musical event celebrates 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were invited to attend Super Bowl LV, in appreciation for their efforts amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

After Cyrus hits the stage at the TikTok Tailgate, those in attendance at this year's Super Bowl are in for some more incredible performances.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd will bring his "Blinding Lights" to America's biggest stage, with JAY-Z's Roc Nation serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.