Miranda Lambert Shares the Defining Moments in Her Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin have learned a lot about each other over the last year. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2019, spent the year in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a time that, for many couples, would lead to "engagements and babies or a lot of divorce," Lambert said on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show.

For the 37-year-old country singer and her husband, though, the lockdown allowed them to "really, really, really get to know each other."

"We didn't date very long before we got married," Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, said. "We sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other, 'cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville."

Lambert noted that she's "really thankful" for all the time she got to spend with McLoughlin over the last year because it made them "really strong" as a couple.

"I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends [who] don't really see their significant other because we're different directions all the time," she said. "With everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them."

Amid lockdown, the couple spent quality time together and took up fishing. The pair also made time to film a music video for Lambert's song, "Settling Down."

"I've never had a love interest in a video my entire career," Lambert said. "And so I figured, why not my husband who happens to be caught here and free?"

Lambert praised McLoughlin's work in the music video, gushing that he "did great" and "was a champ."

"I got to ride my real horse, Gibson, and [be] in a cape. I'm like, 'What kind of Princess Bride fairy tale is this? It's awesome,'" she said.

"We got to experience that together. That's my farmhouse [in the video]... That's where we've been all of 2020 on lockdown," Lambert added. "It was easy for us. We got to wake up and have coffee and shoot a video and go to bed."

