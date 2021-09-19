Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her 2021 Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)

Mj Rodriguez is stunning at the 2021 Emmys!

The Posestar made an elegant appearance at the annual awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Rodriguez, 30, rocked an aqua Versace gown that featured one sleeve and a thigh-high slit, and accessorized with Bvlgari jewels.

It's a special night for Rodriguez as she made history this year by earning her first nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca on the FX drama. She’s the first transgender performer to be nominated in any of the major acting categories.

"I really have taken the moment to understand this is for not just me, but for a community that a lot of people never really understood," she told ET's Kevin Frazier about her nomination, before sharing what she will miss most about Pose. "Me and Billy are going to always be talking. Billy is like family… Pose made a real poignant, really strong statement in my heart."

As for taking home the win, she added, "It would mean the world. It wouldn't be just a win for me, it would be a win for the community."

"I feel like I can float all the way off of the ground," she previously told ET of her nomination, adding that she was incredibly "thankful and grateful" to finally be recognized for her acclaimed performance after three seasons.

"For me being recognized by my peers and by my colleagues, it just means the world for me," Rodriguez continued, explaining that as an Afro-Latina transgender girl from Northern New Jersey who didn't have a lot growing up, she worked so hard to be accepted and seen. "It just goes to show what the human condition can do, what you can do -- as cheesy as that sounds -- love f*cking wins. And I feel all the hope in my spirit."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.