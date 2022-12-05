Mom of Todd and Julie Chrisley's Granddaughter Chloe Reveals Plans to Regain Custody

A potentially fierce custody battle may soon be on the horizon. The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley's biological granddaughter, Chloe -- whom the Chrisleys consider their daughter after adopting her as a young child -- is said to be working on plans to regain custody in wake of the Chrisleys being sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.

In an emotional interview with TMZ, Angela Johnson spoke about the reasons why custody for 10-year-old Chloe should be reverted back to her following the Chrisleys' conviction in their tax fraud case. She says the wheels are in motion but claims this isn't the first time she's thought about going through with regaining custody.

"As of right now, I hadn't filed any legal papers but I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court and get Chloe back home," she told the outlet.

Angela claimed she had been at a standstill over filing legal papers because she was "trying to figure out where they'd end up in court because [the Chrisleys] live in two or three different states."

In an emotional plea, Angela is adamant that Chloe "deserves to be home" and claims she was cut out of Chloe's life.

"I've held back for so long to try to patiently do it," said Angela about fighting for custody while choking back tears. "And I don't think it's right for them to pretend that I don't exist and just say, 'Oh, we're just going to let Savannah get her.' That don't make sense."

Chloe is the daughter of Todd's eldest son, Kyle, whom he shares with ex-wife Angela. Todd and Julie adopted Chloe at a very young age and have raised her as their own in their household. Angela and Todd and Julie all shared custody of Chloe, but the Chrisleys were awarded sole custody after Angela was arrested for allegedly filing a false application for Medicaid. TMZ reports Angela struck a plea deal in the case, though she denied any wrongdoing.

Angela, who says she hasn't spoken to Kyle and has no idea how he's doing with his sobriety, also had strong feelings about Savannah saying she could end up with custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, as well as Chloe.

"As far as Savannah goes with Chloe, I don’t think it’s right because, at the end of the day, I’m her biological mom," Angela said. "I was cut out of her life. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life and they wanted me to forget about Chloe. And they wanted Chloe to forget about me like I don’t exist."

She continued, "The reason why I feel like Chloe should be home is she has family back home. My whole side of the family she won’t even remember because she’s been away for six years almost. That’s not right."

Angela also said she never understood why she and the Chrisleys shared custody of Chloe.

"I would have never kept her from seeing them," Angela added.

Angela said Chloe ultimately should come live with her and her two other children.

On a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley and Julie discussed their relationship with Chloe.

"Every child that has been adopted has biological parents," Julie said. "That doesn’t mean that we aren’t her parents. She is ours. She is our daughter. She is not our granddaughter. She is our daughter, which makes her your sister."