MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy: 'Saved' My Life

Chris Tyson, who is best known for appearing on MrBeast's popular YouTube channel, has recently revealed that for the last two months he's undergone hormone replacement therapy.

Tyson, whose Twitter bio says he goes by any pronouns, made the revelation after subtweeting a photo with split images showing a previous photo of him and a screengrab of a recent video depicting his transformation.

"HRT, and it's only been 2 months," Tyson wrote in his response.

He followed up that tweet by subtweeting from his second Twitter account which read, "Informed consent [hormone replacement therapy] saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

On his MrBeast-tied verified Twitter account, which boasts nearly one million followers, Tyson responded to messages of support. But there were also those who spewed anti-trans rhetoric, taking aim at his parental role to his young son.

One person wrote, in part, "There goes a father figure the kid won't ever be able to look up to." But Tyson didn't let it go, writing, "This is just more dog whistling that somehow trans and [gender-nonconforming] folks aren’t safe around kids. Tucker begs for me to come back when I leave for like 2 days to film. He is so loved and happy. Kids arent born with hate, it’s taught by people like you. And my child will only know love."

Tyson followed up that tweet with, "I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker."