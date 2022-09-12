Murray Bartlett Wins His First-Ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

After a breakthrough performance on The White Lotus, Murray Bartlett has just won his first-ever Emmy. The actor took home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his acclaimed performance in the HBO series.

"Thank you to our phenomenal cast and crew and producers on The White Lotus," Bartlett said while accepting his award during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. He also thanked his family and friends for their support, and gave a special shout-out to his partner, Max, and his mom at home in Australia.

While the win was well-deserved, the actor beat out two of his co-stars, Jake Lacy and Steven Zahn, who were also recognized in the category. But, then again, there was no competing with his turn as Armond, the put-upon hotel manager who starts to lose control of his guests throughout the first installment of The White Lotus.

“I’m often asked to play characters that are much closer to myself. And so this was really exciting for me to step out of that,” Bartlett previously told ET about the role, explaining that “he’s this showman and someone who has to be completely together. He has to take care of these really difficult guests often, and so, he has to present himself as a professional and hold it together.”

In the end, however, “we find out everything is sort of unraveling,” the actor said.

This hopefully won’t be the last time Bartlett will be recognized at the Emmys. In addition to his scene-stealing role as a rival fitness instructor donning short shorts on Apple TV+’s Physical, he’s also slated to appear in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, which also stars Pedro Pascal.