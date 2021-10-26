'My Favorite Murder' Podcast Is Debuting a New Series, 'Celebrity Hometowns' (Exclusive)

The popular true-crime podcast My Favorite Murder, hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, is giving fans a special year-end treat. ET can exclusively reveal that the pair has lined up several famous friends to share their hometown stories in the upcoming series Celebrity Hometowns.

The bonus episodes will debut on the My Favorite Murder podcast feed on Wednesday, Oct. 27, starting with Josh Mankiewicz of NBC’s Dateline. He will be followed by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Wanda Sykes and more from the worlds of true crime, comedy and entertainment.

Kilgariff and Hardstark explain to ET that the new series is inspired by their dedicated listeners, who have “spent the last five years sending us their hometown stories for our minisodes, which now includes everything from the local true crimes that first piqued their interest in the genre to family ghost stories to the hilarious trouble they got into as latchkey kids.”

And because the My Favorite Murder duo has a number of “interesting friends who also happen to be celebrities, we figured our listeners would get a kick out of hearing their hometown stories,” they tell ET, explaining that this is their way of “saying thanks” for taking such a long break over the summer. “We could’ve sent everyone flowers, but that’d be a logistical nightmare. This way is much easier and much more glamorous.”

Besides, “everyone loves to hear a good true story and it turns out, almost everyone’s got one,” they add. Including celebrities!

Celebrity Hometowns will include 10 30-minute episodes that debut every Wednesday through the end of 2021 on Exactly Right Media and is available wherever you listen to podcasts.