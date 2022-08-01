Mystikal Arrested on Rape, Strangulation Charges in Louisiana

Mystikal, known for his hit, “Shake Ya A**," has been arrested in Louisiana, ET has confirmed.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old rapper is facing three felony counts, including first-degree rape, simple robbery, and domestic abuse battery: strangulation, as well as two misdemeanor counts, simple criminal damage to property: $1000 and false imprisonment.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Saturday, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to an alleged sexual assault. The detectives interviewed the victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack.

“Through further investigation, Michael 'Mystikal' Tyler was identified as a suspect,” Webre said.

“He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with First-Degree Rape, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Simple Criminal Damage to Property. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time,” Webre added.

ET has reached out to Mystikal's rep.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist -- who is also a registered sex offender -- is still awaiting arraignment at the Ascension Parish jail.

Mystikal’s latest charges come after he was indicted in 2018 on charges stemming from an incident in 2016, where he was charged with kidnapping. The charges were dropped in 2020 after the “Danger” rapper had spent 18 months in jail.

In 2004, he was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual assault against his then-hairdresser. After serving his full sentence, Mystikal was released in 2010. However, after an alleged domestic abuse incident in 2012 violated his probation, he served three months in jail.