'MythBusters' Star Adam Savage Denies Sexual Assault Accusations Made By Sister

Adam Savage is denying accusations of past sexual assault in a recent lawsuit filed by his sister, Miranda Pacchiana. The lawsuit alleges that the former MythBusters star sexually abused his younger sister when they were children in the 1970s.

In the lawsuit, obtained by ET, Pacchiana claims that the alleged incidents of abuse occurred between 1976 and 1979, while the family was living in Sleepy Hollow, New York. The documents claim the alleged abuse occurred when Pacchiana was between 7 and 10 years old and Savage was between 9 and 12 years old.

Savage, 52, staunchly denies Pacchiana's claims.

"While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end," Savage said in a statement to ET via his attorney, Andrew Brettler. "For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen. By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us."

Savage's statement declared that he will "fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all."

Pacchiana claims in the court docs -- which she filed on Tuesday with Westchester Supreme Court in New York -- that she "suffered catastrophic and lifelong injuries as a result" of the alleged incidents.

According to the document, Pacchiana decided to bring forth the lawsuit and allegations to “recover for the emotional and physical suffering she incurred and to make sure no other child suffers the abuse and physical and mental trauma she felt and continues to feel."

Pacchiana currently works as a social worker in Newtown, Connecticut, and operates a website focused on providing support for victims and survivors of sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Savage and Pacchiana's mother, Karen Savage, also released a statement to ET, denying the allegations of abuse in the lawsuit and defending her son.

"It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it’s devastating that she’s putting Adam and our entire family through this," she stated. "Adam is a good man, and I support him completely."

The court documents cite "intentional infliction of emotional distress" as well as assault and battery as the lawsuit's causes of action. Pacchiana is seeking compensatory, punitive and exemplary damages "in such sum as a jury would find fair, adequate and just."