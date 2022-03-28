Natalia Bryant Talks Her 'Normal' College Experience and Hollywood Dreams (Exclusive)

Natalia Bryant is loving college life. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 19-year-old model at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and she gushed about attending the University of Southern California.

"I’m loving everything," Bryant said. "I feel like this whole year flew by so fast. It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything, so I’m so happy to be with everybody that I like. I’ve just loved everyone that I’ve met."

One of her favorite parts of being away at college is rooming with her pal, Storm Reid, which Bryant called "the best thing that happened ever."

"I’m loving being able to room with each other," Bryant said, adding that she's "a huge fan" of her roomie's show, Euphoria.

"I don't have any tea, sorry," she quipped of the HBO series. "... I’m mind blown every episode, so I’m excited to see what happens next season."

Though both students are busy with their careers, Bryant said that their college experience has "been pretty normal, so I’m actually so happy about that."

"We've been able to find the best friends and been able to establish a good, core group," Bryant said, adding that her must-have collegiate item is "a good pair of sneakers 'cause you do a lot of walking around campus."

Having class at 9 a.m. on Monday morning didn't stop Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant, from stepping out to attend Sunday's after-party, for which she wore a stunning Gucci look.

"I’m so excited because they talked about [the] Vanity Fair [party] all the time," she said of her parents. "My mom, she's so excited for me to come here. It made me more excited to be here."

"My mom isn't here. I’m so sad she couldn't be here. She's at home with my sisters holding down the fort," Bryant added of her younger siblings. "... She was so excited [for me]. I just felt so happy that she was able to see this."

While at the party, Bryant was looking forward to being able "to run into some people" and get a glimpse at what her post-grad life in Hollywood could be like.

"I just love everyone here," she gushed. "... I’m just so over the moon."