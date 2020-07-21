Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams & More Help Los Angeles Land a National Women's Soccer Team

The National Women's Soccer League on Tuesday awarded an expansion team to the city of Los Angeles. The name for the L.A.-based franchise is expected to come by the end of the year, but for now the majority woman-founded group has formally coined itself "Angel City" in honor of its planned home in Los Angeles. The new NWSL club is scheduled to play its first game in 2022.

Here's a look at some of the notable names involved in the project:

Natalie Portman: Academy Award-winning actress and activist

Kara Nortman: Technology venture capitalist

Julie Uhrman: Media and gaming entrepreneur

Alexis Ohanian: Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist

Here's a look at the prolific names involved in the founding investor group:

Serena Williams and daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

Actors Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria

Lilly Singh: Late night talk show host

Former U.S. women's national team player representing Southern California: Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Rachel Buehler, Shannon Boxx, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair Allen, Ronnie Fair Sullins, Joy Fawcett, Angela Hucles, Shannon MacMillan, Tisha Venturini Hoch and Saskia Webber

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA World Cup champions Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach

Glennon Doyle: Author and activist

Cindy Holland: Netflix VP original content

Casey Neistat: Tech entrepreneur and filmmaker

Sabina Nathanson: Founding board member of Baby2Baby

David Nathanson: Media executive

Norah Weinstein: Baby2Baby co-president

Brian Weinstein: Bad Robot president and COO

"Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group," Natalie Portman said in a press release. "I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional women's soccer team to Los Angeles. Together, we aim to build not only a winning team on the field, but also to develop a passionately loyal fan base. We also hope to make a substantive impact on our community, committing to extending access to sports for young people in Los Angeles through our relationship with the LA84 Foundation."

The last top tier women's professional soccer club in Los Angeles was the L.A. Sol of Women's Professional Soccer (WPS). With Tuesday's announcement of a 2022 start date, the timeline will mark over a decade since a first division women's professional soccer team called the state of California home.

(This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Tuesday, July 21)