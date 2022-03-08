Natasha Bedingfield to Host 'The Masked Singer' National Tour (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer is going on the road, and celebrated songstress Natasha Bedingfield is coming along for the ride.

The "Unwritten" singer -- who also competed on the Fox reality competition series as The Pepper in Season 6 -- has signed on to host and perform in the 50-city North American tour, called The Masked Singer National Tour.

Bedingfield recently spoke with ET about getting the chance to be a part of The Masked Singer once again, exclaiming, "I'm so excited that I get to come back, in some way!"

Reflecting on why she signed on to host the tour, and why she's looking forward to traveling around the country, Bedingfield's reasoning is likely shared by many across the world. "I think it's just too much time at home! I'm so excited about going on the road," she shared.

"Singing live, it just really flows for me. It's just a real joy, and with The Masked Singer, the whole team is so much fun," she added, noting just a few of the factors that convinced her to be a part of the experience.

Alongside Bedingfield, the tour will include several fan-favorite characters as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. And, just like the show, with clues provided, the audience will guess who the star is before they are unmasked at the end of the night.

As for the beloved characters who will be there, fans can expect to see Queen of Hearts, Taco, Alien, Robot, Baby, Monster and the season 7 character, Thingamabob.

Right Angle Entertainment

The live tour kicks off in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 28, and will dazzle audiences in several other cities, including Chicago, Austin, and Los Angeles. The tour is set to wrap up with a final stop on July 30 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at TheMaskedSingerTour.com.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited seventh season of The Masked Singer kicks off Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past six seasons of the show!