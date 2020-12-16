Nathan Apodaca, Viral TikTok 'Dreams' Skateboarder, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Nathan Apodaca has tested positive for COVID-19. The TikTok star, who went viral for his Fleetwood Mac-set skateboarding video, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal his positive test by sharing a screenshot of his results.

"Dis B**ch got me plz send prayers," Apodaca captioned his post. "Appreciate you all, stay blessed #ishallovercome #inthenameofjesus"

"I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THAT'S WHY I POSTED THIS. THANKS FOR ALL THE [PRAYERS]," he added.

A second post featured Apodaca dancing to Gloria Gaynor's 1999 song, "I Will Survive."

Just days before his positive diagnosis, ET's Denny Directo spoke via Zoom to Apodaca, who revealed how he viewed 2020 and what mindset he's taking into 2021.

"Keep those close to you and remember all the good times. And just live life and have fun. Be safe," he said. "... Just live life and let's get over this together. Let's do what we need to do to get past this little pandemic and go back to where it was."

As for his life since going viral, the social media star revealed that, though he recently purchased a house, got engaged, and left his factory job, he still feels "the same" as he did before fame.

"It's not overwhelming. In the beginning it got overwhelming just being on the phone constantly," he told ET. "... I feel like a regular person like I did [before going viral]. I just try to go shop or do whatever like I usually did, but now I get stopped to take pictures. I ain't nobody special... It's just me doing me. I'm glad everybody just lets me go out and just shop and have fun when they see me, take a picture and let me go on my way. It's awesome."