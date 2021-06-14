NBC's Kristen Welker Welcomes First Child via Surrogate

Kristen Welker is a mom! The Weekend Today co-host and chief White House correspondent for NBC News welcomed her first child with husband John Hughes on Saturday.

Welker shared the exciting news via email on the Today show on Monday, announcing that her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, was born via surrogate at 2:12 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Her Today colleagues happily reacted to the news on-air.

Margot's first name was chosen to honor Welker's grandmother, Margaret. Lane is a family name for Hughes.

Welker has been open about her struggle with infertility. She announced during an April appearance on Today that she and Hughes were expecting with the help of a surrogate after nearly three years of trying to get pregnant.

On Monday, Welker shared that she helped catch Margot, while her husband cut the cord.

"[We and our surrogate] stayed in rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world," she recalled. "Also, Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it."

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared her happiness over Welker's new addition on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world, Margot Lane Welker Hughes!!" she wrote. "So thrilled for beaming mommy @kristen.welker who never gave up hope. Margot, you won the mom lottery!!!!"

