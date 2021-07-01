'NCIS: LA' Sneak Peek: Deeks Turns to Kensi During a Low Point Amid Agent Training (Exclusive)

Deeks is feeling the pressure.

On Sunday's episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the former LAPD liaison -- whose position was permanently cut -- is finding himself questioning his new path: finally becoming a NCIS agent. As he continues his academy training, spurred on with Hetty's (Linda Hunt) guidance, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) turns to his only source of comfort, Kensi (Daniela Ruah), for reassurance that he's making the right move.

"I'm telling you these kids are machines," Deeks admits to his wife in ET's exclusive clip, down on himself following a grueling training session.

"You've got all this experience," Kensi tells him.

"That's a good way of putting it, hon. I don't think it's helping much. I'm not going to lie, baby, I'm actually struggling," he confesses.

Those feelings of being at the lowest of lows is normal, Kensi assures him, trying to comfort him with tales of her own mishaps as a young trainee.

Deeks, who isn't used to this feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, admits he's not sure how to get out of this rut. And, as he opens up more about his feelings, it's not just the rigors of training that's gotten him feeling like he's without direction.

"It takes away your energy and your youth and your job and your bar and virility," Deeks says, trying not to break down.

"Well, you know there's no crying in FLETC, right?" Kensi says, trying to cheer him up after several seconds of silence pass between them.

And it works. Kensi encourages him to show "the snowflakes how Party Marty bangs it," bringing back his youthful nickname to light a fire under Deeks. It's a sweet gesture that lightens his mood just enough to where he's steps above where he was at the start of the phone conversation. Will Deeks make it through agent training?

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on CBS. For more on the series, watch the video below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.